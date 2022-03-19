Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $6.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.18.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

