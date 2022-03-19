Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $74.33

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

