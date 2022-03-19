Brokerages Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Target Price at $2.75

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

