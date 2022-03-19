Brokerages Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Target Price at $2.75

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.
Several research firms have issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.