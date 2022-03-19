Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Price Target at C$4.23

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
