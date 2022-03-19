Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $101.50

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

