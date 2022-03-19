Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $31.80

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,605. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 5,410,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,575. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

