Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) PT at $2.50

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,065. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

