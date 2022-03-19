Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,718 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

