Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to report $519.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 1,364,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after buying an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $111,859,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after buying an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.