Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Daseke reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 21.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.92.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.