Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE CIEN opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,098 shares of company stock worth $2,881,213 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.