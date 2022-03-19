Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.91 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 97.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $61,275,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

