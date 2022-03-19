Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 856,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,331. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,495,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

