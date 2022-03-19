Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Brilliant Earth Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $10.46 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.