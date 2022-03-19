BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille Purchases 10,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $23.67.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $15,037,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

