Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 2,947 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Rogers makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

NYSE ROG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $273.23. 239,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

