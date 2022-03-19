Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,196,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

