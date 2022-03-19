Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$149.75 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$172.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$206.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.23.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

