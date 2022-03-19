Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 5,316,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
A number of research analysts have commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
