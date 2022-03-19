Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 5,316,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.43. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 4,449.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

