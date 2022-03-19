Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 575,201 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

