Boku (LON:BOKU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.56. The company has a market cap of £354.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.55.

In related news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,295.19).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

