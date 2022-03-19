Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 1476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

