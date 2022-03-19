Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 199 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 77.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $282.43 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

