BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.93

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.14. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 369,925 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.