Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $189,180.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackbaud stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 510.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

