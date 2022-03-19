Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

