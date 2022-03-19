Bitspawn (SPWN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $96,669.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn

