Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $9.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIREF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF remained flat at $$5.54 during trading hours on Friday. 63,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

