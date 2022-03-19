Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

