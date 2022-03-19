BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBAI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 940,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,196. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.