BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,669,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

