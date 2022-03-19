Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as €46.35 ($50.93) and last traded at €45.50 ($50.00). Approximately 41,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($49.07).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.30. The company has a market cap of $459.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

