Berenberg Bank Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to £140

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

FERG opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $722,808,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

