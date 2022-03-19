Berenberg Bank Cuts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £140

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £130 ($169.05) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £109.50 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.45) to £125 ($162.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.65 ($164.69).

FERG opened at £110.80 ($144.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £114.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

