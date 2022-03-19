Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €269.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.83 ($274.54).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €211.90 ($232.86) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($227.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of €216.19 and a 200 day moving average of €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

