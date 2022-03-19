Benchmark Cuts JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $62.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $97.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in JOYY in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.