Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.06. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $153.94 and a 12 month high of $216.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.