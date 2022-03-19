Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $86.07 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.