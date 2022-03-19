Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

