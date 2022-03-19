Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €123.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €123.00 ($135.16) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.06% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

