Barclays Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $162.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

FANG opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

