Bao Finance (BAO) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $106,786.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.84 or 0.07075997 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.54 or 1.00129589 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

