Bank of America Upgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to “Neutral”

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MG stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

