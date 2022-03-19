Bank of America Trims Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Target Price to $35.00

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $51.50 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.