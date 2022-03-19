Bank of America Trims Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Target Price to $35.00

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $51.50 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

