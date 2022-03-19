Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

