Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

