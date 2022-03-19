Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

