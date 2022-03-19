Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 975 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

