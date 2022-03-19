Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 446 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,023. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

