Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 316,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,077. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

